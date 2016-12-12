Man held with illegal firearms

more-in

: The Delhi Police arrested an alleged firearms trafficker near Akshardham Setu on Saturday and seized 27 weapons from him. The accused has been identified as Ram Singh.

The weapons were manufactured in Madhya Pradesh and were smuggled to Delhi-NCR for supply to different gangs, said the police.

Tip-off

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah said they had acted on a tip-off regarding the delivery of a consignment of illegal arms near the Akshardham Setu on NH-24.

Subsequently, a team was sent to the location where the alleged trafficker, Ram Singh, was spotted with a bag and apprehended. According to Mr. Kushwah, the accused had come to the city to deliver illegal pistols that were concealed in a bag neatly wrapped in polythene. This was not the first time he had come to the Capital for a delivery.

Convicted earlier

Ram Singh, who has been convicted in an Arms Act case in Madhya Pradesh in the past, is allegedly a member of an inter-State group that supplies pistols to criminals based in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are on to find out more about his associates in the NCR region and Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)