Man held for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in south-east Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mukhtar Sheikh, a native of West Bengal.

Trap laid

The incident took place around 2 p.m., when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused approached her and lured her to his residence on the pretext of giving her a chocolate.

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. When their neighbours learnt about the incident, they thrashed Sheikh. The police were subsequently informed. A team reached the spot, and arrested Sheikh. A case of rape under the IPC and under the POCSO Act was registered against him at the New Friends Colony police station.

During interrogation, the accused purportedly confessed to the crime. He was produced in court, where he was granted judicial custody.

The police also recorded the victim’s statement and sent her for a medical examination.