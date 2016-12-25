Man held for opening fire on property dealer’s office

more-in

A man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire on the office of a property dealer in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area more than four months ago, the police said on Saturday.

Dinesh Nayak, 27, was arrested near the Police Colony in Sarai Rohilla for opening fire on Santosh Tripathi’s office, the police said while adding that the attack was contracted to him and his associate for Rs. 5,000.

Mr. Tripathi had filed a complaint in August alleging that two men on a motorcycle had fired on his office in Gandhi Nagar. No one was injured, said Ravindra Yadav, JCP (Crime).

Tip-off received

Information about the accused was received on December 20, after which a Crime Branch team arrested Nayak. “During interrogation, Nayak said that he and his co-accused Rahul had fired on the property dealer’s office. Nayak was driving the motorcycle while Rahul was riding pillion,” said the officer. —PTI