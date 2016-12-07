Man held for having sex with dead woman

more-in

: A man, suspected to be mentally challenged, was allegedly caught having unnatural sex with an unidentified female body on the banks of the Yamuna in Sarai Kale Khan on Sunday evening.

The accused, Anil, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 377 (unnatural offences) and 297 (trespassing on burial places) of the IPC has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Romil Baaniya said the incident was reported to them by a passer-by. A team reached the spot and nabbed Anil.

Mr. Baaniya said Anil was the primary suspect in the case as he had blood on his body and was the only person to have been present at the spot when the woman’s body was found.

‘Drug addict’

Looking at his mental condition, the police are also going to get Anil medically and psychologically examined. It is also suspected that he is a drug addict. The body of the woman, who appears to be in her 20s, has been kept in a mortuary. The cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Shrouded in mystery

The case, meanwhile, has added to the mystery of bodies being found in south Delhi, with it being the fourth such case reported in less than two weeks.

The police, however, said it was premature to link the cases — one each in Munirka, Sangam Vihar, Amar Colony and Sarai Kale Khan — as no evidence to suggest the same has come up so far.