Man held for duping estate agent of Rs.2 crore in scrapped notes

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram for allegedly duping an estate agent of Rs.2 crore by offering to deposit his old notes in a new bank account.

The victim, Kapil Mehta, told The Hindu that he had met the accused, Pushpendra Khari, who has a criminal record, through some contacts on November 18.

“I was in a rush to make the deposits and these men told me that Khari could do it. When I first met him, he introduced himself as Lalit Verma. Khari told me that since he knew the bank manager of Punjab National Bank’s Trinagar branch, the process of opening an account and depositing Rs.2 crore would be done in no time,” Mr. Mehta said.

The same day, Khari called Mr. Mehta to a place close to his residence in Keshav Puram. “He asked me to give him the money. Once I handed him the bag filled with Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, he asked me to wait for a few minutes and left. But till evening he did not return nor did I receive a call,” said Mr. Mehta.

Mr. Mehta then called up Khari who said that the money had been given to the bank and would be deposited soon. However, when he got no documented proof of action, Mr. Mehta grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

Trap laid

“Acting on information that Khari be near Pearl Height Tower in Netaji Subhash Place regarding some money exchange, we laid a trap and overpowered the accused near the parking area of the tower,” said DCP (North West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

During interrogation, Khari purportedly confessed to duping Mr. Mehta and disclosed that the money had been spread out to Gurgaon, Dwarka and Lodhi Colony. “We have seized Rs.3.51 crore in scrapped notes. Other people have also come forward alleging that they have been cheated in a similar manner. Their complaints are being verified,” said Mr. Dumbere.

The police have also written to the Income Tax Department to look into the source of the victim’s money.