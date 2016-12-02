Man held for cheating

more-in

: The Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly cheating people in Chhattisgarh on the pretext of providing them admission in medical courses in Central Asian countries.

Accused Gopalan Anish Acharya, who hails from Kerala, is said to be the head of a gang of four that allegedly duped people by charging lakhs in the name of providing medical seats in countries like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and then going incommunicado.

Four complainants have come forward so far, alleging that they were duped of Rs.18 lakh each. All four victims belong to Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. Durg Superintendent of Police Amresh Mishra told The Hindu that Gopalan and his accomplices had cheated people from 2006 to 2013, and that the overall numbers could be much higher.

The Chhattisgarh Police had approached the Delhi Police following a tip-off about Gopalan’s presence in the Capital. “The Chhattisgarh Police had sought help from us. The accused was residing in Dwarka Sector 16. He is an MCA graduate from Kyrgyzstan and used to send students to Kyrgyzstan for MBBS. In the process, he cheated gullible persons,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav. He said Gopalan had floated an educational society in Durg.

Two other accused, Vaishno and Arvind Ghosh, were arrested earlier by the Durg police.