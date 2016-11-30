Man found dead

more-in

A 26-year-old man was found dead in south-west Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23 on Tuesday. Identified as Akhilesh Sardar, the man was found lying under a tree with a head injury and bloody nose, said a senior police officer.

No CCTV cameras

“We suspect that Akhilesh was murdered elsewhere and his body brought there. It looks like a case of personal enmity and not robbery,” said the officer.

The area doesn't have CCTV cameras, but the police are questioning locals to know the sequence of events.