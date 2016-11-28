Man found dead inside car

more-in

: A 24-year-old computer operator working for a power distribution company was found dead in a car in outer Delhi’s Narela on Sunday morning.

The victim’s throat was slit and he had also been shot.

Mohit was a resident of Bakner village in Narela, the police said.

Rushed to hospital

The incident came to light around 8 a.m. when a man on his morning walk spotted Mohit’s body in the car parked in a service lane and called up the police control room.

A PCR van reached the spot and unlocked the car. The body was taken to a nearby hospital, where Mohit was declared brought dead.

Car belonged to brother

“Based on the car’s registration number, the car owner was traced. He turned out to be the elder brother of the deceased. The family members were immediately informed about the incident,” said a senior police officer.

The family said Mohit had left home in his elder brother Manish’s car at 8 p.m on Saturday night to meet his friends.

They tried calling several of his friends when he didn’t return, but failed to trace him.

Among the items recovered from the car were four glasses and an empty bottle of liquor. The police suspect that the murderers were known to the victim and had consumed alcohol with him.

Personal enmity

The mobile phone of the deceased was found missing.

The police said it could be a case of personal enmity.

“Several police teams have been formed to identify the suspects. The case will be worked out at the earliest. We have also roped in technical surveillance team to help with investigation,” said the officer.

Another body found

Meanwhile, an unknown man’s body was found in Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar.

The police said the body was found with partial burns.