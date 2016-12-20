Man found dead at home

more-in

: Failing to pay his debts due to demonetisation-induced cash crunch, a 36-year-old scrap dealer allegedly committed suicide in north-east Delhi on Monday.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house at E Block, Jafrabad. The family of Umar Khan claimed that he was under pressure due to rising debt and loss in business. However, no suicide note was found at the spot.

Whatsapp message

According to the police, he had sent a message on WhatsApp to his brother explaining his financial woes due to business losses. Umar is survived by his wife and two children.