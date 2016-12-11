Man dies, kin allege assault by de-addiction centre staff

more-in

: A 32-year-old man, who was under treatment for alcoholism at a drug de-addiction centre here, died at his residence on Saturday. His family members have alleged that he was assaulted by the employees at the centre, even as the police said there was no injury mark on his body.

Santosh Sharma, a resident of Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi, was admitted to the centre in Meetnagar-Saboli a month ago, said the police.

He was taken home on Friday, and he died on Saturday afternoon.

Autopsy report awaited

The police said it was possible that he had succumbed to alcoholism.

“He had grown weak and lean. No injury marks were found on the body. A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Sunday to confirm the cause of death,” a senior police officer said, adding that investigation was on.—PTI