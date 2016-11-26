Man commits suicide

more-in

A 32-year-old scrap dealer allegedly committed suicide at his house in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Friday.

While his family alleged that he killed himself as he was unable to repay a loan due to shortage of new notes, the police said nothing to this effect had come up during the probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) A.K. Singla said Mohammad Salim was found hanging at his residence on Friday afternoon. Salim’s brother Mohammad Vakil said his brother had savings in old notes and had planned to use them to repay the debt. However, he failed to get the notes exchanged and took the extreme step.

Mr. Singla said no suicide note was found, adding that further probe is on. — Staff Reporter