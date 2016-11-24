Man arrested for posing as cop, lawyer

more-in

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alternately posing as a police officer and a public prosecutor, and offering to settle “non-bailable warrants filed against them by the Reserve Bank of India”.

Caught off-guard

The accused, Shahid, was arrested after he tried to con former AIIMS dean Narender Mehra, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

Shahid is a resident of north Vinod Nagar.

“Dr. Mehra received a call from ‘Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Dharampal Singh,’ who informed him that a non-bailable warrant had been pending against him. He directed Dr. Mehra to talk to a ‘lawyer’ at the Patiala House Courts,” said Mr. Yadav.

When Dr. Mehra called the “lawyer”, it was none other than Shahid, who had changed his voice.

Cooked up fake RBI cases

“Shahid told the complainant that an RBI case was pending against him, and an amount of Rs.72,116 was to be paid by the complainant. The former dean was also given an account number to deposit the money to evade arrest,” said Mr. Yadav.

Admits to duping others

Sensing something amiss, Dr. Mehra informed the police.

“The Crime Branch found the caller to be an imposter. Teams were formed to nab the accused and soon it was discovered that the same person had posed as a sub-inspector and lawyer,” said Mr. Yadav.

According to the police, Shahid admitted to duping others in the past using the same modus operandi.