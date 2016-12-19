Make names of donors public: AAP

more-in

In a letter to the treasurers of both the BJP and the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party treasurer and spokesperson Raghav Chadha has demanded to know how much money the parties deposited in the old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes in their bank accounts.

Attack on Congress, BJP

Accusing both the parties of getting most of their donations from undisclosed sources, the AAP said that they must come out clean about their funds and reveal the names of donors.

Pointing fingers

Mr Chadha also alleged that political parties had become a tool to convert black money into legal currency.

“They (parties) do not give a report of donors who pay less than Rs.20,000. Interestingly, your parties are one of those who receive maximum donation in this form. We demand that the names of these donors be made public,” Mr. Chadha wrote, adding that the two parties (Congress and BJP) have also avoided coming under the RTI scanner.

The AAP leader said that political parties were going scot-free at a time when the common man had come under scrutiny over money deposited into accounts.