Major rejig in Delhi Police, two districts created

: In a major reshuffle, over half-a-dozen senior police officials of the Delhi Police were on Tuesday assigned different districts. Two districts -- Rohini and Shahdara— were also carved out of the existing 11 in the Capital.

M. N. Tiwari, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) in outer Delhi that had Rohini as one of the sub-divisions, will now be Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Rishi Pal will be the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer).

New DCP (east)

Omvir Singh, DCP (Anti-Corruption Branch), will be taking over from Mr. Pal as DCP (east).Suvashis Choudhary, DCP (Departmental Enquiry Cell), will be replacing Omvir Singh as DCP (ACB).

Nupur Prasad, Additional DCP-I (South), will take over as DCP (Shahdara).

Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP-I (Central), will be taking over from Ms. Prasad.

Anto Alphonse, a 2008-batch IPS officer who will be reporting to Delhi on transfer, will be replacing Mr. Biswal in the central district.

Key changes

In other key postings, Jatin Narwal, who had served as Additional DCP-I (New Delhi) and also promoted as DCP of the same district last year, will take over as DCP (north) from Madhur Verma, who has been posted as DCP (Crime).

Braja Kishore, who was DCP (Security), will be taking over from Mr. Narwal as DCP (New Delhi). Parwaiz Ahmed, who is posted as DCP (Security), will be assuming the charge of DCP (Railways).

Milind Dumbere was DCP (Railways), but after he was transferred to the north-west district as its DCP, Kumar Gyanesh, who serves as Additional DCP-II (New Delhi), had been looking after the charge of DCP (Railways).

Santosh Kumar Meena, a 2010-batch IPS officer, will be assuming the charge of Additional DCP-I of Rohini district.

Vivek Gogia will be assuming the charge of Joint Commissioner of Police (Training).

S. B. S Tyagi, who is currently posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Security), will be taking over as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

B. S. Gujjar, who had been looking after the charge of Additional Commissioner of Police as Principal of Police Training College (PTC), is now the Additional Commissioner of Police (Prime Minister’s Security).

Principal of PTS

Michi Paku, vice-principal of PTC, will be taking over as the principal of Police Training School (PTS) in Wazirabad. Nidhin Valsan, Additional DCP-II (outer), will take over the charge of Additional DCP-II (Rohini).

A K Lall, Additional DCP-II (east), will be taking over as Additional DCP-II (Shahdara).

Susheel Kumar Singh will assume the charge of Additional DCP-II (central). —PTI