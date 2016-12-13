Magazine fined Rs. 50 lakh

more-in

: A widely-read magazine has been slapped “punitive damage” charges of Rs.50 lakh by the Delhi State Consumer Commission for indulging in “unfair and deceptive trade practice” of sweepstakes lottery to lure customers, including an 86-year-old.

The magazine reportedly allured customers with prizes worth lakhs of rupees by sending personalised letters only to increase its subscription.

Apart from punitive damages, the magazine was also directed to pay a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the elderly complainant besides stopping “unfair trade practice of sweepstakes lottery, any game of chance in connection with becoming a subscriber of its priced magazine, which is not freely given” and “to stop addressing personal letters in the tone and manner of breaking news and declaring potential winners which, advertised unnecessary, draw a person in whirlpool of hopes of getting superrich overnight.”

The panel also hiked the amount of compensation to the complainant for “showing courage in old age to bring the matter to the notice of the court for class action, by personally coming to Forum, with a walking stick...”

The 86-year-old woman had in 2008 received a letter from the magazine regarding sweepstakes, which the Bench said “fuelled desires of becoming a millionaire” in her mind. She was asked to send a pink entry ticket with the envelope and that her chance of winning Rs.25 lakh and a car were confirmed by the mere fact that she has received the letter.

She sent envelope hoping to receive the gift. She sent a reminder in August 2008 and intimated her fresh address, followed by another reminder in March, 2009. She was told that sending such gifts takes time and that she should send a demand draft for Rs. 379.

With no prize money received, she felt defrauded and moved the Forum which, in 2012, directed the magazine to pay compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the complainant and deposit Rs. 10 lakh as punitive damages with the Consumer Welfare Fund. The magazine went in appeal wherein the State Commission modified the amount of compensation to Rs. 5 lakh and punitive damages to Rs. 50 lakh.