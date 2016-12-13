MCD officer, 3 others acquitted in graft case

more-in

: A court here has acquitted a Deputy Commissioner of then-unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), his wife and two others in a disproportionate assets case.

Acquitting Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Sadar Paharganj Zone, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal said: “The mathematical equation employed to calculate the income vis-a-vis assets of the accused to find out his disproportionate assets, if any, clearly returns a huge negative figure of disproportion in favour of the accused, which clearly disproves the case of the prosecution.’’

Allegation

The CBI in its charge sheet had alleged that Mr. Kumar had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs. 3 crore between July 6, 1979, and September 20, 2000. He had joined the Corporation as an Administrative Officer.

“Investigations revealed that Ashok Kumar had a middle-class background and was the only earning member of his family. His father was a Linesman in the Railways and he had two sisters and two sons who were studying. His father-in-law was a Head Mali in CPWD and his wife, who is a graduate, had nine brothers and sisters,’’ the charge sheet alleged.

To prove the case, the CBI had examined 94 witnesses.

‘Criminal conspiracy’

The investigating agency had also charged Mr. Kumar’s wife Maya; Ajay Gupta, director of Messrs Sybron Leasing, a private leasing company; and Subhash Gupta and Atul Goyal, partners of Messrs Pace Financial Services, a share broker firm, with criminal conspiracy and abetting Mr. Kumar in the accumulation of disproportionate assets by giving him unsecured loans, and also creating false income from investments in share business in the name of his wife and children.

One accused discharged

The court had discharged Mr. Goyal at the stage of framing charges.

“The prosecution has failed to make out a case against Ashok Kumar, Maya Devi, Ajay Gupta and Subhash Gupta.”

All the accused persons stand acquitted...’’ the judge said acquitting them.