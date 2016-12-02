Delhi

M.M. Kutty takes charge

: Senior IAS officer M.M Kutty on Thursday took charge as Delhi Chief Secretary, replacing K. K. Sharma, who was transferred as OSD in the Union HRD Ministry earlier this week.

Mr. Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was the Principal Secretary to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. He has also worked with the AAP government as the Finance Secretary.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on Tuesday appointed him as the Delhi Chief Secretary . Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung had ordered his posting on Wednesday. — PTI

