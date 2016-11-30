M. M. Kutty appointed Delhi Chief Secretary

more-in

: Senior IAS officer M. M. Kutty was on Tuesday appointed as the Delhi Chief Secretary.

He replaced K. K. Sharma, who was transferred to the Union HRD Ministry as OSD.

Earlier in the day, the Central government had sent back Mr. Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer, to his parent Union Territories cadre before the completion of the tenure of his Central deputation.

Till date, he was working as the Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Posts held

Mr. Kutty was Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. He has also been the Finance Secretary in the present AAP government. —PTI