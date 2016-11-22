Locals rue lack of police presence

more-in

: The spot where the body of the four-year-old girl was recovered is a stone’s throw from the Lawrence Road Industrial Area police post.

This, however, failed to prevent the incident. The family of the girl as well as locals blamed the police for their lackadaisical attitude and rued the lack of vigil in the area.

When The Hindu reached the police post on Monday afternoon, not a single policeman was found on duty.

‘Cops extract money’

“There is hardly any patrolling in the area. Policemen even consume alcohol inside the post. Their duties include making occasional visits and extracting money,” said Ramgopal, a labourer.

According to locals, a CCTV mounted on the post was not working.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere acknowledged that there was no one present. Of the few men deployed there, he said one officer was arrested by the CBI in a bribery case and his replacement had not yet been announced.

He added that the remaining staff was also busy in law and order arrangements due to demonetisation and a religious gathering scheduled to be held in the area.