Locals block roads in protest

more-in

:Many ATMs in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Bulandshahr and Baghpat ran dry on Thursday, forcing locals to block roads in protest.

In Baghpat’s Badaut, locals blocked Delhi-Saharanpur Road after a PNB branch in the area declared that it had no more cash to disburse.

‘No relief in villages’

“Villagers have no choice but to raise their voice. Nobody is highlighting our pain. No relief in being rendered in rural areas. Farmers have been the worst hit,” said Aadesh Rathi, a resident of Baghpat. The road was cleared after police intervention.

At Masuri in Ghaziabad, locals blocked NH-24 after they did not get cash. The stir disrupted traffic movement.

Heavy police force was then deployed in the area to pacify the protesters.

“The entire country is experiencing a cash crunch. Taking law in one’s own hands or disrupting traffic will not bring about a solution,” said a senior police officer in Ghaziabad.

Bad news

Meanwhile, in Noida, ATMs did not have cash even after the banks opened.

“I went to Sectors 50, 18 and 16 to withdraw cash, but to no avail,” said Tikam Singh, a local.

Ghaziabad, too, reeled under a crisis. Five banks in Vasundhra ran out of money by 12 p.m.

“I arrived at 7.30 a.m. to withdraw cash. After standing in a long queue, I returned empty-handed,” said Amit Kumar, who lives in Vasundhra.

Pensioners who had queued up outside Indian Overseas Bank in Shalimar Garden since morning also faced a difficult time.

“I stood in a queue outside the bank for three hours only to be told that there was no cash,” said Anand Singh, a local.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)