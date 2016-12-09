Live-in partner held for murder

more-in

: The brutal murder of a 43-year-old woman, in which two chopped parts of her body were found dumped separately, has been solved with the arrest of her live-in partner, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, Anarkali, ran a tea shop in East of Kailash, said Romil Baniya, DCP (south-east).

She had been in a live-in relationship with accused Balram since 2008 before he moved to his native village in Odisha around three years ago.

Relationship gone sour

Balram returned to Delhi around two months ago and again began living with Anarkali, said Mr. Baniya. However, their relationship did not resume the same way it had been left three years ago.

Balram told the police that he began suspecting the woman of being in a relationship with other men. That resulted in a confrontation between the couple, even as Anarkali blamed Balram of being involved with other women.

Their arguments took an ugly turn last Friday afternoon, when Balram allegedly struck the woman on her head and back with a hammer.

Once she was dead, Balram allegedly used three knives to severe her body into two.

The torso he packed in a plastic cover and dumped in a drain in Amar Colony.

The lower portion of the body was dumped in another drain in Bhagel Mandir Private Colony, Sriniwas Puri. The body parts were found on two successive days thereafter.

Cops identify woman

The police’s first task was to identify the woman. They began by putting up over 4,000 posters of the woman across the city. That, however, yielded little results.

The breakthrough came on Monday, when three policemen noticed that a tea shop near Sapna Cinema in East of Kailash had not opened for three days. They enquired to learn the owner’s address.

When photos of the dead woman were shown to people near her residence, they identified her.

Further probe revealed that Balram had told locals that Anarkali had returned to her native place in Chennai.

A manhunt was launched for him, and he was nabbed on Wednesday.

The police also recovered the weapons used in the crime.