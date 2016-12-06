Live cartridges found at Delhi airport

more-in

A dozen live cartridges were found near the parking lot of Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

The cartridges of .38 bore, used in pistols and revolvers, were found by an attendant while cleaning a washroom on the second floor of the parking lot around 4 p.m., said a senior police officer. “At about 15:30 hours, the housekeeping staff of Eurest Services found four live cartridges lying on the floor and eight live cartridges inside the commode of the washroom. The CISF and police were subsequently informed,” the police said in a statement.

Failed attempt

“It seems as if the person wanted to dump the cartridges. The person had tried to flush the cartridges but since they are heavy, they could not be flushed. Four other cartridges were found lying near the pot,” said the officer, adding that the person might have tried to dump them knowing he or she could be held inside the airport for carrying live cartridges.