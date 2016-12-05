Liquor vends told to display rate chart

more-in

The Delhi government has directed all liquor vends to display rate charts reflecting changes in retail prices of various brands.

The direction was issued after the government received several complaints of overcharging.

Confusion

Although some liquor companies have increased prices of their products, the rates of other brands have remained untouched, which led to confusion among consumers about changes in prices.

Excise duty

“We have directed the managers of all liquor vends to display notice boards showing the changes in the Maximum Retail Price [MRP] of liquor brands so that consumers don’t get confused,” said a Delhi government official.

Neither has the government increased the excise duty for the second consecutive year, nor have retail prices of liquor brands gone up significantly.

As per the 2016-17 Excise Policy, the Delhi government will not issue any new licence for opening of liquor vends in the city. While announcing the move, government had said that mohalla sabhas will be empowered to shut existing neighbourhood vends if there are complaints of nuisance.

Fine of Rs.5,000

According to the policy, the process to decide on shutting a shop will be initiated once 10 per cent voters of a mohalla sabha submit a written complaint in this regard. The government had recently imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 and imprisonment on those found consuming liquor in the open.