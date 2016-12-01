Lines crossed as tempers run high

more-in

Spats took place in lines where banks were open but queues barely moved

Tempers ran high outside some banks in central Delhi on Wednesday with spats breaking out and allegations of favouritism by bank staff, as people waited for hours in long queues to withdraw cash.

With Thursday being pay day, many customers flocked the banks in Connaught Place on Wednesday to withdraw money in the hope that they would avoid the rush on December 1.

Some banks on Janpath had customers lining up well before they opened, while others only entertained the account-holders of the branch for most of the day to manage the crowd.

Outside the Bank of India branch on Janpath, a steady stream of customers kept joining the seemingly static line for hours.

At one point around 11 a.m., those standing in the queue began asking the security guard on duty why no one was being allowed to enter the bank, while many people were seen leaving.

“Keep the queue moving, please,” said Tanveer Akhtar, an MTNL employee who had been waiting for nearly two hours.

Losing pay

He had been to the bank three times before and had to return empty-handed.

For him and other employees of government agencies in the area, it had become a part of the routine to go to their offices in the morning, register their attendance and then leave to stand in queues to withdraw money.

But, for employees of private companies taking time off from work means loss of pay. Virender, a mechanical engineer from Noida, lost seven days of pay as he took time off to stand in queues.

“Despite that, I still haven’t got money. We are having to lose money to withdraw money,” he said as he waited for his turn.

‘Favouritism’

Apart from the queues not moving fast enough, one common complaint of many customers was that bank officials were allowing those known to them to jump the queues. Jamuna Tiwari, who works at the Jain Mandir in Connaught Place, said that bank managers were calling their acquaintances inside, leading to customers lodging a complaint on Tuesday.

“After that, they have stationed two extra security personnel to keep the queue orderly,” he said.

In the queue outside ICICI Bank branch in A-Block of Connaught Place, a spat broke out around 10.30 a.m. over the stagnant queue.

It got heated when people started swearing and blaming the bank officials. The situation was controlled as cool heads prevailed.

Helping out

At other places, people remained calm, even though customers were using multiple cards to withdraw money from ATMs.

“I’m in dire need of money since I commute long distances. Currently, I only have Rs.10 left in my wallet. Although I faced issues initially, it’s getting better day by day,” said Prachi, a student at the Faculty of Arts in Delhi University, as she waited outside the Punjab National Bank ATM in A-Block.

Some places even saw people helping each other out as the effects of demonetisation continued.

Outside a Punjab National Bank branch on Parliament Street, a group of students helped women and senior citizens by depositing their money and then withdrawing it from their accounts. “My friends and I are helping people who cannot stand in line for very long. And we are doing it for free. If the old cash that has to be deposited is less than Rs. 5,000, we deposit it in our accounts, withdraw it and then give them the cash,” said Ojas Punj, a student and a part-time employee at a private firm in Connaught Place.