Light fog in Delhi, clear sky today

Shallow to moderate fog descended on Delhi on Friday and restricted visibility throughout the day.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above average, while the minimum was pegged at 7.8 degrees, a Meteorological Department official said.

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky for Saturday, with moderate to dense fog in some areas and very dense fog at one or two places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively. — PTI

Dec 24, 2016

