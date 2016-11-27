Lies about notebandi exposed: Cong

more-in

The Centre’s “lies” about demonetisation have been exposed, the Delhi Congress said on Saturday as it released a white paper titled ‘Note pe Charcha’ on what it termed was the ‘reality of the exercise’.

Following protests across Delhi, the Congress has put together a 31-page booklet, in both Hindi and English, containing all its arguments against the faulty implementation of demonetisation, which has been in effect since November 9.

President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Ajay Maken said that the “lies of the Narendra Modi government had been exposed”, and that there was a “big scam behind demonetisation as the BJP seemed to have advance information about it”.

As per the white paper, since the withdrawn currency was worth Rs.14.08 lakh crore or 86.4 per cent of the total currency in circulation, the majority of those affected were ordinary citizens who did not have black money.

Hitting out at the government over the implementation of demonetisation, the Congress document said that the strict limits on cash withdrawals, the long queues outside banks, and ATMs running out of cash indicated the government’s lack of preparedness.

The Delhi Congress will carry out a march from Mandi House to Parliament on Monday, said Mr. Maken.