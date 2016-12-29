Leopard strays into Mewat village, caught

more-in

A male leopard was caught by the district Forest Department officials after it strayed into a village in neighbouring Mewat on Wednesday.

The incident comes more than a month after a leopard was clubbed to death by the locals at Mandawar village in Sohna here.

Officials arrive by noon

The locals at Malhaka village spotted the feline in the mustard fields around 6 a.m. and reported the matter to the local police and the Forest officials, who reached the village around noon.

Five hours later

However, the leopard kept the Forest officials and villagers on their toes for over five hours before it was finally tranquillised and caught.

The locals said the first two attempts by the Forest Department officials to tranquillise the feline failed as it was hiding in the mustard fields. The team also put a cage with a goat as bait, but the leopard could not be caught. The animal even tried to get out of the field a few times, but returned after seeing the crowd surrounding the fields.

At last, the Forest Department managed to tranquillise the leopard and put him in the cage. The officials claimed that no injuries were caused to the villagers or the team members involved in the rescue operation.

“It seems the animal strayed into the village from the Aravalli forest range in search of food. It will be kept under observation for two days and released into the forests if everything seems normal,” said Shyam Sunder, the Divisional Forest Officer.