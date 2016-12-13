Leopard caught from Delhi released near Saharanpur

more-in

The leopard that had trekked along the Yamuna to enter Delhi last month and was recently trapped was on Monday released in the Shiwalik ranges near Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The three-year-old male wild cat was released in the Saharanpur forests around 4 a.m. on Monday, Delhi’s Chief Wildlife Warden A.K. Shukla said.

Trapped

The leopard was spotted roaming inside the Yamuna Biodiversity Park last month. It was trapped near Jagatpur village, located on the periphery of the park, on Saturday.

“We were mulling releasing it in the Hastinapur area of Meerut, but decided against doing so after taking into consideration few adverse reports and to avoid conflicts over territory,” Mr. Shukla said.

Before being released, the leopard underwent a series of medical tests in the Delhi Zoo here. Its presence in the Yamuna Biodiversity Park had cheered wildlife enthusiasts and was being seen as an achievement considering wild cats had completely disappeared from the region.

But the Delhi government decided to trap and relocate it saying it may pose threat to villagers in the vicinity. The news of its sighting had come soon after villagers in Haryana’s Sohna district had thrashed a leopard to death. PTI