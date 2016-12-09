Law meaningless without humane face, people’s cooperation, says NHRC chief

more-in

The head of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday termed any policy or law that lacked a humane touch or cooperation of the public “meaningless”. The statement came a month after demonetisation was announced.

Human Rights Day

NHRC chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu made the remark in a statement on Friday, the eve of Human Rights Day. While the statement did not include the word demonetisation, NHRC sources confirmed that Justice Dattu was referring to the effects of the Centre’s decision to withdraw Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes from circulation.

The statement comes at a time the country has been facing cash crunch, with lines for withdrawing money remaining long. As per reports from around the country, many people have also died since the decision to invalidate the high denomination notes was announced on November 8.

In his statement, Justice Dattu said the Preamble as well as the Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy make protection of human rights “a Constitutional obligation of the State as well as the duty of a citizen”.

“Therefore, any well-intended action, policy or law, purportedly for the betterment of the country, will render itself meaningless, if implemented without a humane face and people’s cooperation,” he said.

Though his statement fell short of mentioning demonetisation, the remarks were made exactly a month after the currency rules went into effect on November 9.

Meanwhile, the NHRC will commemorate the United Nations General Assembly adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, as Human Rights Day here on Saturday. This year, the theme for the day is “Stand Up For Someone’s Rights Today”.