Labourer sets self, daughters on fire

Tragedy: The house where the incident took place. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: de16 fire

: A labourer allegedly set his two minor daughters on fire before immolating himself at their residence in Deeg village here late on Saturday night.

Dhan Singh (38) and his daughters — Savita (4) and Kari (2) — were later declared brought dead at a hospital.

‘Man was drunk’

Singh’s wife Lalita purportedly told the police that her husband was drunk when the incident took place. Neighbours rushed to the victims’ help and tried to douse the flames, but to no avail.

Wife hurt

Lalita, meanwhile, suffered burns while trying to rescue the victims.

“The woman is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital,” said a police officer.