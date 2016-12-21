Labourer falls to death from 8th floor, negligence alleged

more-in

: A 32-year-old labourer died after allegedly falling from the eighth floor of an under-construction building in Sector 75 here on Tuesday afternoon.

His fellow labourers have alleged that victim lay dying for 45 minutes even as nobody from the real estate company came to his help.

The deceased has been identified as Suneel Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Following the incident, the police were informed. A team arrived at the spot and pacified the labourers. The body was later taken for a post-mortem examination.

Vijender Bhadana, in-charge, Sector 49 police station, said, “The incident happened when the labourer was working at the site. His family members have been informed.”

The police are, however, probing whether the deceased fell off accidentally or was pushed by someone.

‘Lack of safety’

The labourers further alleged that the site lacked security arrangements.

N.P. Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, told The Hindu that the administration held meetings with developers regularly to ensure the safety of labourers.

“We regularly hold meetings with developers to ensure safety standards at sites. The district administration has also trained labourers on the safety standards. If any developer is found guilty of violating the norms, then we will initiate action against them,” Mr. Singh said.