L-G was to make report public on Dec. 19: Cong

The Delhi Congress said on Friday that Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung was planning on making public the report of the Shunglu Committee, which was constituted by him to look into decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, on December 19,

On Thursday (December 22), Mr. Jung took the government and Opposition by surprise when he resigned from his post.

‘Left with no option’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken, however, said on Friday that Mr. Jung was left with no option but to resign.

“I have found out from very reliable sources that Mr. Jung was going to make the report public on December 19. It seems that he was stopped from doing so as there was some deal struck between the Centre and the AAP government,” said Mr. Maken.

The Congress leader said the report, which was submitted by the three-member committee to the L-G on November 27, may put the AAP government on the back foot as it looked into hundreds of files and decisions.

‘Hand over to CBI’

“The L-G was not only going to make the report public, but he was going to hand it over the to CBI for further investigation,” said Mr. Maken.

He said that the Congress would demand that whoever takes over as the new L-G make the report public immediately.