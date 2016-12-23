L-G planned Goa visit from December 25

more-in

A letter by the Lieutenant-Governor surfaced on Thursday in which he had written to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi apprising him that he would be on a private visit to Goa from December 25 to January 1.

Surprise move

However, in a surprise move, Jung resigned three days before he was scheduled to go on the seven-day trip.

“I will be undertaking a private visit to Goa from December 25 to January 1. I will leave Delhi in the afternoon of Sunday and will be back on the evening of Sunday, January 1, 2017,” Mr. Jung had said in the letter, written earlier this month.

In the letter, Mr. Jung said that in his absence, the Delhi Chief Secretary would keep in touch with him about important developments. — PTI