L-G asks govt to look into bus fares

more-in

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday asked the Delhi government to work out the modalities of reducing DTC bus fares, a move aimed at bringing down pollution by promoting travel on public transport and discouraging people from using their personal vehicles.

The suggestion from Mr. Jung came during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Transport Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials. The L-G asked the government to reduce bus fares across different slabs for the next two months keeping the winter season in mind.

Assurance

Mr. Jain assured Mr. Jung that the department would work out the modalities soon.

The Delhi government will also close all U-turns on Delhi borders — meant to turn away non-destined vehicles — by February end.

The L-G also said that special attention needed to be paid to reduce pollution at Anand Vihar after the Secretary (Environment) apprised him that pollution readings were high by 20 per cent there.

Tackling pollution

The measures suggested include paving of ISBT (Anand Vihar) to reduce dust, controlling Ghazipur landfill fire and dust-control steps to be adopted at the Integrated Freight Complex at Anand Vihar.

Nearly 200 traffic bottlenecks have been identified in Delhi and data has been shared with the agencies concerned so that traffic can be eased at these junctions, which will reduce idling of vehicles and bring down vehicular pollution.