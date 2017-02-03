L-G’s power is finite: Delhi govt. tells SC

more-in

Terming the Delhi High Court’s decision giving the Lieutenant-Governor solitary administrative powers over the Capital “deeply flawed”, the Delhi government has submitted before the Supreme Court that the L-G’s power is finite and that consultation with the elected government and legislature is a must.

Arguing before a Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and R.K. Agrawal, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium said the administrative powers solely rest within the executive ambit of the elected government and neither the Centre, the President nor the Lieutenant-Governor could encroach on its territory.

Have to analyse L-G’s power: SC

“We need to first look into this issue. We have to analyse the powers of the L-G as to how much power he has and what are his powers,” the Supreme Court said.

Mr. Subramanium submitted that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), except for public order, land and the police, possesses exclusive powers in relation to all other entries in State and concurrent lists.

‘Limitation and amplitude’

“We are seeking only the special status as contemplated under Article 239AA of the Constitution. It’s a narrow issue but requires interpretation. We need to see what are the limitation and amplitude of the L-G’s power under Article 239AA,” Mr. Subramanium argued.

He submitted that the Constitution had bestowed an identity to the elected government in Delhi after the inclusion of Article 239AA and the executive decisions taken and implemented by it cannot be reversed by the L-G.

“The central government says that since Delhi is a Union Territory, it can exercise executive powers here. But, this was not the scheme of things contemplated in the Constitution,” Mr. Subramanium said.