Kejriwal to meet industrialists today, will discuss demonetisation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with the Capital’s prominent industrialists and those associated with the manufacturing sector over the problems being faced by them since demonetisation was announced.

The interaction, which will take place on Sunday, is the first in a series of similar meetings with representatives of the manufacturing sector in the Capital.

Sunday’s interaction will be held at Bawana in north-west Delhi and has been organised by the AAP Trade Wing, said its convenor Brijesh Goyal.

‘Production hit’

“We have been getting distress calls from the Capital’s traders over the last 25 days. Production is down by 80 per cent due to a fall in demand and many operators of industrial units have complained that they have had no other option than to lay off workers as they cannot afford to pay their salaries,” said Mr. Goyal.

Mr. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Industries Minister Satyendar Jain at the meet that is scheduled for 3.30p.m. at the Bawana Chamber of Industry.

A senior government official said that the CM and Mr. Jain would preside over similar meetings across Delhi over the coming days.