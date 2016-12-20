Kejriwal to address guest teachers tomorrow

more-in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address guest teachers working with Delhi government schools on Wednesday to “enthuse” them to perform better and improve academic standards.

Venue in north Delhi

The Chief Minister will also hear grievances of around 17,000 guest teachers at the Hatteras Stadium in north Delhi’s Model Town area.

Mr. Kejriwal’s decision to interact with the guest teachers at one place comes a few days after the AAP government announced hike in their salaries by up to 90 per cent. The file has now been sent to the L-G for approval. A file regarding making guest teachers permanent is also pending with the L-G.

“The Chief Minister will address guest teachers on Wednesday at the Chhatrasal Stadium. The Sports branch of the Education Department has been appointed as the nodal branch for overall arrangements. Seating arrangements for 11,000 guest teachers are being made,” said a senior Delhi government official.

CM to hear grievances

The official added that the CM will hear their grievances and motivate them to improve academic standards in government schools.

On December 8, the Delhi government had announced an increase in salaries of about 15,000 guest teachers, who have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), by up to 90 per cent.

There are about 17,000 guest teachers in government schools.

Around 2,000 of them are non-CTET. — PTI