Kejriwal granted bail in affidavit case

more-in

A Delhi court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday in a case against him for allegedly mentioning the wrong address, not disclosing sources of income and undervaluing his properties in an affidavit filed with his nomination in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections.

Posting the matter for April 7, 2017, Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Gupta granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs. 10,000. It was in February this year that the court had summoned the Chief Minister on a criminal complaint filed by Maulik Bharat Trust through Anuj Agarwal and Neeraj Saxena, alleging that he had wilfully concealed and suppressed these details.

Earlier, the NGO had approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of Mr. Kejriwal’s nomination. The High Court, however, directed the organisation to approach a magistrate’s court.

According to the NGO, the Chief Minister had violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act by submitting wrong information on oath. It was also alleged that Mr. Kejriwal said in the affidavit that he lived in Delhi, though he was a resident of Ghaziabad at that time, so that he could be eligible to fight the elections.

The NGO alleged that prime facie it amounted to wilful concealment, suppression and furnishing of false information.