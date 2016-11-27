Kejriwal exempted from appearance

more-in

A city court on Saturday granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exemption from personal appearance for the day’s proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley against him and five other AAP leaders.

‘Official work’

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass granted relief to Mr. Kejriwal after his counsel moved an application saying that he was unable to attend the proceedings as he was busy with official work. The court also granted relief to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, another accused in the case.

The court, which was scheduled to hear arguments from the accused on the framing of notice, posted the matter for December 20.

Mr. Jaitley had filed a complaint alleging that the accused had defamed him in connection with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) controversy. — PTI