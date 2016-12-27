Kathputli colony residents allege coercion for relocation

more-in

A section of residents of Kathputli colony on Monday demanded the removal of “heavy police force” deployed for the ongoing relocation drive while alleging that they were being “coerced” into giving demolition clearance.

Demolition of wall

A group of residents, assisted by NGOs like NAPM, placed their demands and shared grievances at a press conference here which also saw a few tense moments as DDA started demolishing a wall, claimed organisers.

“The wall belongs to DMRC. DDA started demolishing it as soon as the presser started claiming it had the necessary clearance from metro authorities. But DMRC did not take the consent of local people while giving the go ahead. They had to retreat under public pressure,” Amit Kumar of NAPM's Delhi unit said.

Opaque process

Residents said the process through which consent for demolition and redevelopment, was being taken was “opaque” and that laid down norms were being violated. They demanded that police personnel be moved out of the area and the DDA camp moved out of the colony.

“Each eviction slip has to be signed by the jhuggi dweller concerned, that person's neighbour and the pradhan. But in many cases, the neighbours and the pradhan are being kept in the dark,” Mr. Kumar said. PTI