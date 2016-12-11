Kapil Sibal asks students to keep open mind

more-in

G. D. Goenka University held its annual convocation in Gurugram on Saturday where 158 students were awarded degrees in communication, hospitality, design, management, law, and the humanities and social sciences.

‘Learn from others’

Member of Parliament and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was the chief guest, said that teaching was his first love and that politics happened to him by accident. Encouraging the fresh graduates to keep their minds open like parachutes, Mr. Sibal said this would enable them to learn the best from others. Referring to the low gross enrolment ratio (GER) in the country, Mr. Sibal told students that as they climb the ladder of life, they should extend help and support to those below them.

Later, V-C Deepak Kumar Jha congratulated the graduates.