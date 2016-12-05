Juveniles among six held for murder, robbery

more-in

: Out on bail in a 10-month-old case of attempt to murder and robbery, two juveniles allegedly teamed up with a gang to commit a similar crime in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh this past week.

According to the police, the juveniles and three others had been hired by one Dhyan Singh to rob his former employer against whom he had a grudge.

On the evening of December 2, they targeted the victim, Ashok Kumar, when he was leaving his grocery shop and tried to snatch his bag containing Rs.80,000.

“When he raised an alarm, Sanjay Kumar, a fruit vendor, intervened to help him. The robbers panicked and opened fire at the duo. A bullet pierced the neck of Sanjay, while Ashok was hit on his neck and shoulder. The robbers then fled with the cash on Ashok’s scooty,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar.

Police informed

A passer-by informed the police. A team rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital, where the vendor was declared dead.

When the police questioned the former employees of the businessman, they found that Dhyan had been sacked last year over his habit of misappropriating money from the shop.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Dichaon Kalan bus depot and nabbed the juveniles and the other accused — Padam, Divakar, Sachin. Dhyan was later detained. The police also recovered the scooty and the firearms used in the crime.

Lured

“During interrogation, Dhyan confessed to have plotted the robbery. He lured his five friends, including the juveniles and an engineer, who were in dire need of money to fulfil their needs for liquor and drugs,” said Mr. Kumar

“We also found out that the juveniles had been apprehended in February in a case of attempt to murder and robbery, in which they had targeted a businessman in Nihal Vihar.”

Given the juveniles’ repeated involvement in crime, the police are planning to write to the Juvenile Justice Board to try the duo as adults.