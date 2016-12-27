Juvenile among two held for looting gold bars

more-in

: A nine-year-old child is among two held for allegedly looting 3 kg gold bars, worth Rs. 1 crore, from a car in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

The other accused is Somu (22). The police said the duo belonged to a gang in Madangir and were involved in many robbery cases.

The present case was reported on December 23, when Rachit Gupta, who works as a manager in a jewellery shop in Dehradun, filed a complaint alleging that three gold bars had been stolen from him.

Case registered

“He told us he had come to Janakpuri to purchase three gold bars of one kilogram each. While returning, he placed the bag containing the bars on the rear seat in the Tata Indigo car hired by him for the to and fro journey to Uttarakhand,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar.

Around 1 p.m., when Mr. Gupta was on Pankha Road, a motorcycle rammed his car from behind but he did not allow the driver to stop the car to avoid any possibility of a loot.

Two motorcycle-borne persons overtook their car and signalled them about leakage of engine oil or some problem in the engine.

The driver parked the car and came out of the car to inspect the vehicle. Later, Rachit also stepped out since he started feeling irritation in his eyes.

“They saw some black oil traces on the front side of the car engine and fumes were coming out of it. After they sat in the car and were about to move ahead, they found that the bag containing the gold bars was missing. A PCR call was made and investigation was taken up,” Mr. Kumar added.

Raids conducted

Enquiries revealed that gangs from the area of Madangir had been committing similar types of crime, especially in Delhi. Raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of the gangs.

“Some members of these gangs were apprehended and interrogated. During the process, an input was received that two persons from a particular gang were planning to dispose of the gold bars.

“A trap was laid, and the two were arrested. The motorcycle used in the crime was seized from them,” said the officer.

Modus operandi

The police said Somu would divert the attention of the victims while the child would decamp with the bag or purse. To achieve this, they would use tricks such as hitting the car from back side, or puncturing the wheel of the car with the help of a poker or throwing some engine oil on the bonnet and radiator of car that results in fumes rising from the engine.