Jamia organises seminar on cyber crime

more-in

In a seminar organised by Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday, lawyer Pavan Duggal advised women to use their smart phones, Internet and other such platforms with utmost care and not divulge personal details. A specialist in the field of cyber law, Mr. Duggal added that smart phones and social media can be new tools of cyber crimes against women and might be used to harass them by unscrupulous elements.

The Faculty of Law at the university organised a workshop on ‘Cyber crimes against women: Challenges posed by the social networking’.

‘Sitting bombs’

The participants were told how to tackle cyber bullying in educational institutions and that there is no dedicated legislation to deal with it.

Describing smart phones as “sitting bombs”, Mr. Duggal said they must be used only as phones and not cameras. He cautioned them against syncing it with cloud platforms. He added that WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social networking sites have become a convenient tool to target women.

Mr. Duggal also brought to the notice of the participants the increasing number of cyber crimes against women by hacking their social network accounts.