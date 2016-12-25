Jamia Nagar rape: main accused held

more-in

A day after the mother of a 15-year-old gangrape victim was shot at, the police have arrested the main accused in the sexual assault case.

Though no headway has been made in the attempt-to-murder case yet, DCP (south-east) Romil Baaniya claimed that the police have identified some suspects.

The 47-year-old woman was shot at by a young boy around 8.30 a.m. on Friday when she was on her way to a hospital with her daughter. The assailant, who had covered his face, fled on a motorcycle.

The woman was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was operated upon. According to the police, she is out of danger.

DCW chief attacks cops

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who visited the woman on Friday, linked the gangrape and the attempt-to-murder cases. Ms. Maliwal also lashed out at the police for not being able to nab any of the four accused in the sexual assault case even 10 days after the crime. However, investigators have not linked the two crimes to the same suspects.

The south-east district police, meanwhile, claimed that they had conducted six raids since the day of the alleged gangrape, but that these had not yielded any result.

Traced to Bijnor

“The main accused, Sajid, was traced to Bijnor on Friday night. We nabbed him and brought him to Delhi before interrogating him. He confessed to having raped the minor,” said DCP Baaniya.

“We are interrogating him to identify the other three accused,” he added.

The gangrape case was registered on December 11 after the victim reportedly told the police that a 36-year-old man was sexually assaulting her and clicking photographs to blackmail her and allegedly establish sexual relations with three other men. As per the FIR, the girl was blackmailed several times until she came to know that she was pregnant in November. When she told the accused, he asked her to get an abortion. According to the FIR, the accused also threatened to kill her.