Jain writes to Naidu over ‘forced evictions’ in Kathputli Colony

The residents of Kathputli colony are being “forced” to sign eviction slips and are facing “homelessness”, Delhi Urban Development (UD) Minister Satyendar Jain said in a letter to Union UD Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.

Mr. Jain’s letter came against the backdrop of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) ongoing drive to temporarily shift the residents of the colony to a transit camp for in-situ redevelopment of the area.

Mr. Jain said that the residents needed to be engaged in a dialogue to allay their fears. “There should be no forced evictions. The unfortunate fact is that the residents are being forced to sign eviction slips. Power and water connections are being cut and residents are living in an surrounded by heavy deployment of armed personnel,” Mr. Jain wrote to Mr. Naidu.

Plight of residents

Mr. Jain had visited the colony on December 19, the first day of the drive that sparked tension in the area.

The Minister also sought to draw Mr. Naidu’s attention to the plight of a girl whose “mentally ill” mother was allegedly forced to sign one such slip on the pretext of a survey.

Mr. Jain said that the residents were being told to vacate their houses without prior information as to whether they will be allocated a flat in the redeveloped colony, adding that the project would function smoothly if a dialogue is maintained and legitimate concerns are addressed.

“A survey with the revised cut-off date of January 1, 2015 should be carried out by DUSIB, as per the directions of the High Court. The current cutoff followed by the DDA in this project, that is January 31, 2011, is an arbitrary one and has caused much confusion amongst the residents,” said the letter.

In 2009, the DDA had signed an agreement with a private developer for “in-situ slum development” of the colony spread over 5.2 hectares of land. The project proposes to resettle the resident families in multi-storey flats and the remaining land would be given for commercial purposes.