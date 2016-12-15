JNUSU welcomes search by sniffer dogs

more-in

Reacting to the Delhi High Court’s direction on Thursday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it shall extend full cooperation in finding Najeeb.

It welcomed the move to search the university campus accommodation, Administration Block and green areas using sniffer dogs, a long-standing demand of the union.

It added that the Delhi police should have deployed sniffer dogs in the beginning itself, when it failed to find any clue about the whereabouts of Najeeb.

The JNUSU added that it had pointed out this lapse on the part of the Delhi police even in its submission to the court.