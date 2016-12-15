Delhi

JNUSU welcomes search by sniffer dogs

more-in

Reacting to the Delhi High Court’s direction on Thursday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it shall extend full cooperation in finding Najeeb.

It welcomed the move to search the university campus accommodation, Administration Block and green areas using sniffer dogs, a long-standing demand of the union.

It added that the Delhi police should have deployed sniffer dogs in the beginning itself, when it failed to find any clue about the whereabouts of Najeeb.

The JNUSU added that it had pointed out this lapse on the part of the Delhi police even in its submission to the court.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 3:23:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/JNUSU-welcomes-search-by-sniffer-dogs/article16807438.ece

© The Hindu