JNUSU demands fair use of test on suspects

: Reacting to Thursday's High Court proceedings on the habeas corpus petition filed by Najeeb Ahmed's mother, the JNUSU said that the consent of Najeeb’s roommate Qasim to undergo a lie detector test is subject to in what fairness the police go about this test for the nine suspects.

The JNUSU added that it was a very significant move by the court to have directed the police to search the residences and native places of all the nine suspects thoroughly using sniffer dogs.

Immediate search

President of JNUSU, Mohit Pandey said “The police should now seriously follow the court orders. They should immediately search the residences of the 9 suspects and administer the lie detector test on them and ask who were being shielded by them so far.”

The JNUSU said in a statement that Colin Gonsalves, the lawyer representing the petitioner Fatima Nafees, argued on Thursday that the police has not yet searched and conducted the lie detector test of the nine suspects. Instead, Najeeb's distant relatives and their friends of friends are being questioned.

Arrange for stay

Najeeb's mother requested in the court that the Delhi government arrange for her stay and subsistence in Delhi. It's been more than two months now that the mother has not gone back to her home in Badayun and running from pillar to post in Delhi, the statement read.