JNUSU calls for a march to Parliament House

‘To chart the way forward in the movement to ensure justice for Najeeb’

At a University General Body Meeting, held by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University to chart the way forward in the movement to ensure justice for Najeeb, the students decided to support the call given by JNU Students' Union to organise a march to Parliament House on Wednesday.

“Missing accountability”

The JNUSU said it had been “38 days of pain and hope. 38 days of missing accountability and missing justice,” and therefore, they had given a call for a march from Mandi House to Parliament House.

Union president Mohit Pandey said the march would be against “the JNU Vice-Chancellor’s partisan role and violations of all institutional responsibilities towards Najeeb, as well as the V-C and the Delhi Police’s political protection to the assaulter of Najeeb”.

The students will also protest against what they allege were misleading media feeds circulated by the Delhi Police in the search for the missing student.

Earlier agitation

The last time JNUSU took the agitation to the streets, they had given a call for a march to India Gate. This was after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed students on the campus and given a call for public march to India Gate. The Delhi Police barricaded all roads leading to India Gate that day and detained students even before they could begin the protest march. Visuals of Najeeb’s mother being dragged into a bus and a male police officer manhandling a woman protester had created a stir. The police were criticised for the way in which Najeeb’s mother was detained.