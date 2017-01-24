JNU student shifted to AIIMS

more-in

Dileep Yadav, a Ph.D scholar studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University who went on an indefinite hunger strike against the change in admission policy, was shifted to AIIMS on Monday evening.

Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (South-I), said that Dileep was not removed from the protest venue, but was shifted keeping in mind his health. The student was taken to AIIMS for emergency treatment in the university’s ambulance.

JNUSU lashes out

Immediately after this, the JNUSU called for students to march towards the Vasant Kunj police station. They alleged that Dileep had been forcefully picked up by the Delhi Police. They added that the police never came on campus to interrogate Najeeb’s assaulter, but had intervened when a student demanded social justice.

Dileep had begun his strike by threatening to burn his M.Phil Degree in public.